Gardner is an unrestricted free agent after the Yankees declined his $10 million club option for 2021, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

It's not overly surprising news, as the veteran outfielder had a .223/.354/.392 slash line with five home runs in 49 games during the shortened 2020 campaign. Clint Frazier posted a .905 OPS in 39 games once making his way to the majors and figures to be the favorite to claim Gardner's longtime starting spot in New York's outfield.