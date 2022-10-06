Phillips elected free agency Wednesday, per Triple-A Norfolk's official site.
Phillips was traded to the Orioles on Aug. 2, but he saw only 17 plate appearances with the club prior to being cast off the 40-man roster. All told, he hit only .144/.217/.249 across 225 plate appearances with the Rays and Orioles on the season. Phillips will likely be seeking a minor-league deal this offseason.
More News
-
Orioles' Brett Phillips: Accepts outright assignment•
-
Orioles' Brett Phillips: Designated for assignment•
-
Orioles' Brett Phillips: Returns to reserve role•
-
Orioles' Brett Phillips: Filling in for Austin Hays•
-
Orioles' Brett Phillips: Shipped to Baltimore•
-
Rays' Brett Phillips: Designated for assignment•