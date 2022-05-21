Ashby will start at some point during the Brewers' upcoming road trip, though the team has yet to announce which game, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Ashby has moved between the rotation and bullpen throughout the season, starting when the Brewers have a long stretch without and off day and remaining in the bullpen otherwise. The team has just started a stretch in which they'll play 18 games in 17 days, with 11 of those games coming on a road trip which lasts from May 23 through June 1. Ashby will presumably make one or two starts during that period.