Ashby earned the save in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Cardinals, striking out two batters across two innings.

Ashby was brought out of the bullpen for the eighth inning, and he needed 26 pitches (13 strikes) to secure the two-frame save, ending the game by striking out Leo Bernal in the ninth. It was the fourth save of the season for Ashby, who has struck out two batters in three of his last five outings. He has a 3.12 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 89.1 innings this season, along with a career-best 116 strikeouts.