Ashby's contract was selected by the Brewers on Wednesday.
Ashby will make his major-league debut as the starter in Wednesday's matchup against the Cubs, but the Brewers plan to have a bullpen game in the series finale. The southpaw has served as a reliever recently and hasn't pitched more than two innings in nearly a month. Since moving to the bullpen with the Triple-A club, Ashby has posted an 8.71 ERA and 2.03 WHIP in 10.1 innings.
More News
-
Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Making big-league debut Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Receiving big-league promotion•
-
Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Lines up for bullpen role this year•
-
Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Seeing first Triple-A action•
-
Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Gets invite to big-league camp•
-
Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Joins roster pool•