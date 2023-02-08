General manager Matt Arnold said Wednesday that Ashby will be behind the Brewers' other starting pitchers in camp while he contends with left shoulder fatigue, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers are going to take things easy with Ashby to start spring training, an approach that makes sense given that the southpaw battled shoulder inflammation in 2022. The 24-year-old struck out 126 batters in his 107.1 innings over 27 appearances last season, but he also walked 47 and allowed 15 homers. There's certainly upside in Ashby's arm because of his ability to miss bats, but his command along with health concerns makes him a risky proposition for the upcoming campaign.