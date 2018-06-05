Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Drops to Milwaukee in fourth round

The Brewers have selected Ashby with the 125th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

The nephew of 14-year MLB veteran Andy Ashby, Aaron was arguably the top arm on the junior-college circuit this spring, leading all hurlers with a 18.8 K/9. The 20-year-old lefty was masterful at fooling hitters with an upper-80s-to-low-90s curveball, and his low-90s fastball also graded out as an above-average offering. While he excelled at inducing swings and misses, Ashby's unorthodox delivery was often difficult for him to repeat, resulting in occasionally wayward control that ran up his pitch counts. If the Brewers are unable to sign Ashby, he'll test himself against higher-quality competition in 2019 after signing with Tennessee.