Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Drops to Milwaukee in fourth round
The Brewers have selected Ashby with the 125th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
The nephew of 14-year MLB veteran Andy Ashby, Aaron was arguably the top arm on the junior-college circuit this spring, leading all hurlers with a 18.8 K/9. The 20-year-old lefty was masterful at fooling hitters with an upper-80s-to-low-90s curveball, and his low-90s fastball also graded out as an above-average offering. While he excelled at inducing swings and misses, Ashby's unorthodox delivery was often difficult for him to repeat, resulting in occasionally wayward control that ran up his pitch counts. If the Brewers are unable to sign Ashby, he'll test himself against higher-quality competition in 2019 after signing with Tennessee.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start