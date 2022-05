Ashby secured a four-inning save in Sunday's win over the Marlins. He struck out eight and did not allow a hit.

The lone Marlin to reach base during Ashby's four shutout frames was Brian Anderson; he got to first after striking out in the eighth inning. Ashby struck out a career-high eight batters and he improved his season K:BB to 33:17 through 27.1 innings. The 23-year-old could move back into the rotation next week unless the Brewers plan on using him in more of a long-relief role.