Ashby (4-0) earned the win in relief Wednesday against the Blue Jays after pitching a scoreless eighth inning, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out three.

Ashby allowed a two-out single to Daulton Varsho and later walked Vladimir Guerrero, but he closed out the frame by punching out Myles Straw. Ashby has been a reliable arm out of the bullpen for the Brewers, posting a 22:6 K:BB across 13.2 innings of work in 10 appearances already. His 3.29 ERA is far from appealing, but he should continue to have strong fantasy upside due to his ability to miss bats while also maintaining a high-leverage role out of the Brewers' pen.