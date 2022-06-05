Ashby (1-4) took the loss against San Diego on Saturday, allowing four runs on six hits while striking out nine over six innings.

Ashby had his stuff mostly working in the contest, as he registered 16 swinging strikes and struck out nine batters. However, he was hounded by Padres first baseman Jake Cronenworth, who notched a run-scoring double in the third inning and a two-run homer in the fifth. Ashby has fanned 21 batters across 12 innings over his past two starts, and he has tossed a season-high six frames in each appearance. He is settling in as a full-time starter and is consequently seeing his fantasy stock soar. Ashby is lined up to make his next start in Washington next week.