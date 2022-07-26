Ashby (2-8) took the loss against Colorado on Monday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out nine batters over seven innings.

Ashby racked up 17 swinging strikes and completed a season-high seven innings in the contest, but he got no support from his offense and ended up with his eighth loss. This was nonetheless a positive performance for the left-hander, as he notched his first quality start since May 30. Ashby's 4.38 season ERA reflects the inconsistent nature of his campaign, but he's shown flashes of his vast potential and has racked up 92 strikeouts over 76 innings.