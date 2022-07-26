Ashby (2-8) took the loss against Colorado on Monday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out nine batters over seven innings.
Ashby racked up 17 swinging strikes and completed a season-high seven innings in the contest, but he got no support from his offense and ended up with his eighth loss. This was nonetheless a positive performance for the left-hander, as he notched his first quality start since May 30. Ashby's 4.38 season ERA reflects the inconsistent nature of his campaign, but he's shown flashes of his vast potential and has racked up 92 strikeouts over 76 innings.
More News
-
Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Inks five-year deal with Brewers•
-
Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Serves as opener Sunday•
-
Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Starting Sunday on short rest•
-
Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Struggles with control•
-
Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Limits damage for second win•
-
Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Hit hard in return•