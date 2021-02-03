The Brewers announced Wednesday that Ashby will attend big-league spring training as a non-roster invitee, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old is among a handful of the Brewers' more advanced prospects who will get the opportunity to showcase his skills at big-league camp before likely being reassigned to the minors shortly before Opening Day. While the 2020 minor-league season was wiped out due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ashby honed his development at the Brewers' alternate training site. He could begin the 2021 campaign at the Double-A level after compiling a 3.50 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 135:60 K:BB across 126 innings between stops at Low-A Wisconsin and High-A Carolina in 2019.