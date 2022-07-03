Ashby (1-6) took the loss during Saturday's 7-4 defeat at the hands of the Pirates, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk with six strikeouts in 3.2 innings.

Making his return from a two-week stint on the IL due to a forearm injury, Ashby navigated the first two frames unscathed but encountered trouble in the third when he surrendered three runs and was chased by an Oneil Cruz home run the following inning. Despite the abbreviated start, the 24-year-old still struck out six batters and recorded an impressive eight swinging strikes on only 62 pitches. Ashby carries a mediocre 4.60 ERA into a rematch with Pittsburgh slated for next weekend.