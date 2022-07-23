Ashby signed a five-year, $20.5 million contract with Milwaukee on Saturday that includes incentives and club options for 2028 and 2029.

Much like the extension Freddy Peralta signed a couple years ago, this contract will provide Ashby some financial certainty and it presumably has team-friendly terms if Ashby pitches to his potential. The electric southpaw has had some high points and some struggles this season, but he is well rested after the break and is scheduled to start Monday at home against the Rockies.