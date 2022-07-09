Ashby (2-6) gave up two earned runs on two walks and three hits while striking out three over five innings to earn the win in a 4-3 victory over the Pirates on Friday.

Ashby did just enough to earn the win against a weak Pirates offense by lasting five innings on 72 pitches. The only runs he gave up came on a two-run shot off the bat of Diego Castillo in the fourth. The win breaks a chain of poor outings which saw the 24-year-old left-hander's ERA spike from 2.70 at the end of May to 4.60 coming into this start. Despite the struggles, Ashby's plus stuff has racked up 76 strikeouts in 63.2 innings pitched this season. He is expected to take the mound next week at San Francisco.