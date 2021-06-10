Ashby moved to the bullpen at Triple-A Nashville to work as a multi-inning reliever in preparation for an eventual call-up, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The manager of the Nashville Sounds, Rick Sweet, also managed Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader as they made the move to relief in the minors before getting called up. Ashby logged a 1.02 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 26 strikeouts in 17.2 innings over his final three starts at Triple-A but surrendered two earned runs on one hit and two walks while striking out three in two innings during his first appearance as a multi-inning reliever Wednesday. The Brewers will likely stretch Ashby back out in 2022, when he could compete for a spot in the big-league rotation.