Ashby (2-10) allowed four runs on three hits, five walks and a hit batter while striking out five over 4.2 innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Reds.

Ashby gave up two runs in the second inning and a two-run home run to Jose Barrero in the fourth. The five walks Ashby allowed matched a season high, and this was the first time in six starts he's allowed more than two earned runs. The southpaw now has a 4.32 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 103:41 K:BB through 85.1 innings across 21 appearances (15 starts). He's projected for a road start in St. Louis next weekend, with two off days for the Brewers next week likely affording Ashby extra rest.