Ashby allowed three runs (none earned) on two hits and four walks while fanning four across four innings Sunday against the Cardinals. He didn't factor into the decision.

Ashby worked out of the bullpen in his first two appearances of the season but handled a starter-like workload in his previous outing, so it wasn't an issue to see him toss 74 pitches through four frames in this one. It remains to be seen if he'll stick in the rotation or if he'll return to the bullpen moving forward, though it wouldn't be a surprise if he alternates between both roles. After all, Milwaukee used a six-man rotation for prolonged stretches last season.