Ashby (shoulder) is not expected to return to the Brewers this season, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The rehabbing left-hander will instead finish out the year with scheduled appearances on the farm. He is currently with Double-A Biloxi and will move on to Triple-A Nashville next week. Ashby was diagnosed with an impingement and slight labral tear in February before undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his throwing shoulder in April.