Ashby is not scheduled to start during the weekend series against the Phillies, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Ashby has made one start and two relief appearances so far this season, escaping with a 1.00 ERA through nine innings despite a 1.56 WHIP. He slotted between Adrian Houser and Eric Lauer last weekend, but it will be Houser on Saturday and Lauer on Sunday this week. It's possible the Brewers continue to fluctuate between a five-man and six-man rotation depending on whether or not they have a day off. Milwaukee has an off day this Thursday but won't have another one until May 2, so it's possible Ashby could be set for another start or two soon.