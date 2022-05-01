Ashby isn't listed among Milwaukee's probable starters for the upcoming three-game series against Cincinnati, which begins Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Ashby allowed one run over 5.2 innings Wednesday but will now shift back to the bullpen, likely since the Brewers have a scheduled off day Monday. The 23-year-old has started in two of five appearances thus far in 2022 and has a 2.65 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 19:13 K:BB across 17 innings. The young lefty is likely to keep bouncing between the rotation and bullpen as long as the rest of Milwaukee's starting pitchers remain healthy.