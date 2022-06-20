Ashby isn't particularly worried about the forearm inflammation which sent him to the injured list Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Ashby left his previous start Tuesday against the Mets due to the injury, but he appeared to be on track to avoid missing time before the Brewers changed course and placed him on the injured list. Ashby's lack of concern stems from the fact that his velocity was fine in his Sunday bullpen session, but the Brewers nonetheless decided it was best for him to miss at least two turns in the rotation.