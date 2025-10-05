Manager Pat Murphy said that Ashby is slated to serve as the Brewers' opening pitcher Monday for Game 2 of the NLDS against the Cubs, Sophia Minnaert of FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin reports.

Murphy didn't divulge whether the Brewers would use a bulk reliever behind Ashby or if the team would treat Game 2 as a bullpen day, but all of Milwaukee's starters save for Freddy Peralta would be available to pitch once Ashby exits the contest. Ashby maxed out at 3.2 innings and 50 pitches over his 43 appearances during the regular season, but the Brewers are unlikely to have him work more than once through the order before pulling him from the Game 2 start. Ashby will be pitching on one days' rest after making a 1.1-inning, 16-pitch appearance in Milwaukee's 9-3 win in Game 1 on Saturday.