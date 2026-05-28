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Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Picks up ninth win of season

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Ashby (9-0) picked up the win after giving up a hit and a walk with two strikeouts over two scoreless innings against the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Ashby entered the game in the top of the seventh, keeping the St. Louis lead at just 1-0 while striking out two batters. The 28-year-old went on to pitch another scoreless frame in the eighth before the Brewers tacked on two runs to put him in line for the victory. The left-hander leads the major leagues in wins this season and also leads Brewers relievers in strikeouts (49).

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