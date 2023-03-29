Ashby (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.comreports.
Ashby is likely to miss the first six weeks of the regular season while recovering from his shoulder troubles, and he has yet to return to throwing bullpens as of yet after being diagnosed with a partial tear and impingement. The southpaw could make starts for the Brewers upon his return, but Milwaukee might ease the 24-year-old back into action.
More News
-
Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Throws on flat ground•
-
Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Ready for flat-ground work•
-
Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Hopes to return by mid-May•
-
Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Multi-month absence on tap•
-
Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Dealing with shoulder fatigue•
-
Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Strikes out six batters•