Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Promoted to High-A

Ashby was promoted to High-A Carolina on Thursday.

Ashby allowed 11 earned runs in 17 innings over his first three starts of the season, but he earned a move up a level by giving up just 13 earned runs in 44 innings (2.66) over his last eight starts with Low-A Wisconsin. The 2018 fourth-round pick has showed potential in the strikeout department since making his professional debut a year ago, punching out 146 batters over 118.2 innings -- good for an 11.1 K/9.

