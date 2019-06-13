Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Promoted to High-A
Ashby was promoted to High-A Carolina on Thursday.
Ashby allowed 11 earned runs in 17 innings over his first three starts of the season, but he earned a move up a level by giving up just 13 earned runs in 44 innings (2.66) over his last eight starts with Low-A Wisconsin. The 2018 fourth-round pick has showed potential in the strikeout department since making his professional debut a year ago, punching out 146 batters over 118.2 innings -- good for an 11.1 K/9.
