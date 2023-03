Ashby (shoulder) is scheduled to do some flat-ground throwing Wednesday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Ashby is nearing the end of a six-week shutdown period while he works his way back from an impingement and slight labral tear in his left shoulder. The hope is that the southpaw will be ready to rejoin the Brewers around mid-May, although he'll have a lot of boxes to check to make that happen.