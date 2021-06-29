Ashby had his contract selected by the Brewers on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The young left-hander was shifted to the bullpen at Triple-A Nashville in early June, and he'll join the Brewers despite posting a 8.71 ERA, 2.03 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB across 10.1 innings (six appearances) as a reliever. Ashby was pitching well as a starter prior to the move with a 2.93 ERA over 27.2 innings, but Milwaukee has apparently seen enough to give him a look in the majors. The 23-year-old is the organization's top pitching prospect and is still viewed as a starter long term, but for now he'll join the big-league club as a bullpen piece and could be in the Wednesday versus the Cubs with the Brewers expected to employ a bullpen day..