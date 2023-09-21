The Brewers transferred Ashby's (shoulder) rehab assignment to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Ashby remains unlikely to return to the Brewers' bullpen this season, but he continues to progress through the team's farm system as he works his way back from a shoulder procedure he underwent in April. The 25-year-old lefty has surrendered eight runs (seven earned) through 5.1 innings during his assignment and should be ready to go for spring training in 2024.