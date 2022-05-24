Ashby is listed as the Brewers' scheduled starting pitcher for Wednesday's game in San Diego.
Ashby has worked out of the bullpen for both of his last two appearances, but he'll slot back into the rotation this week with the Brewers in the midst of a stretch of 18 games in 17 days. The 24-year-old lefty should have a good chance to stick around as a permanent member of the rotation for the foreseeable future, as the Brewers placed No. 3 starter Freddy Peralta on the 15-day injured list Monday with a lat strain that will likely keep him on the shelf for several weeks. Ashby is likely already rostered in most deeper leagues, but he'll be an intriguing pickup in shallower formats now that he has a clear path to making regular turns through the rotation. Over 60 career big-league innings, Ashby owns a 4.05 ERA (3.33 SIERA), 1.27 WHIP and 17.2 K-BB%.