Ashby allowed seven runs (four earned) on four hits and three walks in two-thirds of an inning Wednesday against the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision.

Ashby, who was making his major-league debut, served as the opener in a bullpen game but couldn't get out of the first inning. He allowed seven baserunners, threw just 18 of his 39 pitches for strikes, and compounded his problems with a wild pitch that brought in one of the Chicago runs. Ashby escaped without the loss, however, after his teammates stormed back from a 7-0 deficit. It's unclear whether Ashby will get another look with the Brewers or head back to Triple-A Nashville.