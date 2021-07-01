The Brewers optioned Ashby to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.
Ashby put the Brewers in a 7-0 hole Wednesday in his MLB debut after he failed to escape the first inning, but Milwaukee spared him a loss by scoring 15 unanswered runs. The poor outing will still result in Ashby losing his spot on the active roster, as Nashville starter Alec Bettinger was called up in a corresponding move to aid a taxed Milwaukee bullpen that covered the final 8.1 innings of Wednesday's come-from-behind win over the Cubs.
