Ashby (2-7) was the pitcher of record in Sunday's 9-5 loss to the Giants after giving up two earned runs on three hits and no walks while striking out two over one inning.

Ashby was called upon on three days' rest to start the Brewers' final game before the All-Star break, but he essentially served as an opener for what ended up being a bullpen day for Milwaukee. Even though he came into the outing knowing he wouldn't work deep into the start, Ashby didn't have his best stuff and put Milwaukee an early 2-1 hole the team was unable to dig out of. He heads into the break with a 4.57 ERA and 1.49 WHIP over 69 innings this season.