Ashby is scheduled to start Sunday's game in Atlanta, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The 23-year-old pitched in long relief Tuesday behind Brandon Woodruff and delivered 2.1 scoreless frames, and he'll rejoin the rotation this weekend. The Brewers apparently want to keep their starters on a six-day pitching schedule, and Ashby will bounce between the bullpen and rotation as needed. The left-hander has pitched well early in 2022 with a 2.33 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 22:13 K:BB across 19.1 innings.