Ashby (shoulder) will be reinstated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday to start a bullpen game against the Mets, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Ashby landed on the injured list in late August due to shoulder inflammation but resumed mound work last week. He's expected to take on a relief role over the final few weeks of the regular season so he doesn't have to fully build up to a starting role, but he'll begin Tuesday's matchup on the mound since the Brewers plan to lean on their bullpen.