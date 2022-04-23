Ashby is expected to start Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Ashby has made one start and three relief appearances this season, posting a 3.18 ERA in 11.1 innings despite a potentially worrying 14.8 percent walk rate. The Brewers seem to want to give their starters an extra day of rest this season, so they're deploying Ashby as a sixth starter when necessary while keeping him in the bullpen when they have a scheduled off day to provide that extra rest.