Ashby (1-3) allowed a run on five hits and two walks with 12 strikeouts in six innings in Monday's 3-1 win over the Cubs in the second game of a doubleheader.

Ashby posted his longest outing of the year, and it was one of his best, with the 12 strikeouts marking a season high. The lone run on his line was a Willson Contreras solo home run in the fourth inning. Ashby continues to pitch well since joining the rotation, and he now has a 2.70 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 51:22 K:BB across 40 innings in 11 appearances (five starts). He lines up for a home start versus the Padres this weekend -- he limited them to one unearned run in 5.2 innings in a May 25 start in San Diego.