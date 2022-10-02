Ashby did not factor into the decision against the Marlins on Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out six and walking none over 4.1 innings.

Ashby tossed 37 of 65 pitches for strikes across 4.1 frames. While he allowed just three hits, one was a two-run shot from Peyton Burdick. Ashby's innings have been limited since August, with the young lefty lasting five innings or more just twice in six appearances since then. He has just three quality starts on the year, and has recently been used in a hybrid starter/reliever role. After Saturday's outing, Ashby's ERA sits at 4.49.