Ashby (0-3) allowed six runs on six hits and four walks while striking out three in four innings to take the loss Sunday against Atlanta.

Ashby held Atlanta scoreless in the bottom of the first inning Sunday, but things started to unravel in the second frame when Atlanta put up four runs. The southpaw threw just 46 of his 82 pitches for strikes and failed to generate much production during his third start of the season. The Brewers have two off days over the next two weeks, so Ashby's next appearance will likely come out of the bullpen.