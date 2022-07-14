Ashby allowed one earned run on six hits and three walks while striking out five across 4.1 innings Wednesday against the Twins. He did not factor into the decision.

Ashby limited the damage against him effectively, and he has now allowed only three earned runs across his last 9.1 innings in the span of two starts. However, in order to record 13 outs Wednesday, Ashby had to throw 101 pitches -- only 58 of which went for strikes. Ashby has shown flashes of effectiveness as a starter this season, but he'll have to improve his control to get more consistent results, as he has walked more than three batters in six of 11 starts on the campaign. Overall, Ashby owns a 4.37 ERA with a 81:32 K:BB across 68 frames for the season.