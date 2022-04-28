Ashby allowed one earned run on one hit and five walks while striking out six across 5.2 innings Wednesday against the Pirates. He did not factor into the decision.

Ashby held the Pirates hitless through five innings, and he did not allow an extra-base hit throughout the entirety of his outing. That kept him mostly out of trouble, but he also struggled with his control. That was highlighted by the fact that he walked the leadoff hitter in both the fifth and sixth frames, which the Pirates were only able to convert into one run. Ashby's control has been a problem throughout the campaign, as he now owns a 6.9 BB/9 across 17 innings. To stick in the Brewers' rotation for the entirety of the campaign, Ashby will need to improve that part of his game.