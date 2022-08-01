Ashby (2-9) allowed five unearned runs on five hits and three walks over 4.2 innings Sunday, striking out six and taking a loss against Boston.

Ashby rolled through four scoreless frames before he was tagged with five unearned runs in the fifth inning. It was the first time he allowed more than two runs in an appearance since July 2 against the Pirates. Despite the lackluster outing, he lowered his season ERA to 4.13 with a 98:36 K:BB through 80.2 innings. Ashby is projected to face the Reds at home next weekend.