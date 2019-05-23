Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Throwing well of late

Ashby posted a 2.22 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, and 30:4 K:BB in 24.1 innings over his last four starts with Low-A Wisconsin.

Ashby owned a 5.94 ERA through four games this season, but he has been sharp since, dropping his ERA on the season to a more-respectable 3.73. The 2018 fourth-round pick is one of the top pitching prospects in the Brewers' organization, and could move up to the High-A level at some point should he keep throwing like he has of late.