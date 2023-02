Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Thursday that Ashby (shoulder) will be out for "a couple of months," Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

McCalvy brought some left shoulder fatigue into Brewers camp and it has since been diagnosed as inflammation. The 24-year-old left-hander will likely be fully held out of Cactus League action before landing on the injured list just ahead of Opening Day. Expect more clarity later this spring on a mapped-out timeline for his 2023 season debut.