Ashby (shoulder) will throw off a mound in the next day or two but is not being stretched out to start, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Ashby hit the injured list with shoulder inflammation in late August. While he's making progress towards a return to action, he wouldn't have time to make many appearances if he had to go through a full buildup process as a starter. Instead, the Brewers are valuing getting him back as soon as possible, albeit in a relief role. The decision makes sense giving the timing of the injury but robs Ashby of most of his fantasy value in most leagues.