Ashby isn't scheduled to start during the Brewers' upcoming three-game series in Miami this weekend and is expected to work out of the bullpen, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Milwaukee plays only six games this week, so the club will move back to a five-man rotation, leaving Ashby as the odd man out. Ashby faltered in his third start of the season Sunday in Atlanta, surrendering a season-high six earned runs on six hits and four walks while striking out three in four innings.