Ashby covered 1.2 innings out of the bullpen in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Reds, allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks.

In his return from the 15-day injured list last Tuesday, Ashby made a two-inning start against the Mets, but he shifted to a relief role for the Brewers' series finale with the Reds. Ashby ended up following starter Freddy Peralta, who was capped at two innings following his own return from the IL on Sunday. Since both Peralta and Eric Lauer both came off the IL over the weekend and were limited in their respective starts, the Brewers could need Ashby to piggyback one of the two pitchers during their upcoming outings against the Marlins this weekend.