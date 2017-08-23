Brooks was claimed off waivers by the Brewers on Tuesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Brooks was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Saturday in order to open up a roster spot for their acquisition of catcher Rene Rivera. Brooks -- who compiled a 6.20 ERA over 138 innings with Triple-A Iowa this season -- will report to Triple-A Colorado Springs for his new organization. He'll serve as pitching depth for his new club with a chance to join the major-league roster in September.