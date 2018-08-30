Brooks had his contract selected from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Thursday.

Brooks hasn't appeared in a big-league game since the 2015 season, but he will provide another fresh arm in the Brewers' bullpen who has the ability to eat up a chunk of innings. He's made 15 starts -- and was in line to start Thursday's game -- for Colorado Springs this year, and in total, he's logged a 3.35 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with a 74:28 over 99.1 innings. In a corresponding move, Taylor Williams was optioned to the minors and Ariel Hernandez was designated for assignment.

More News
Our Latest Stories