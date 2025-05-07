Civale (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Civale suffered a setback with his left hamstring strain in early April that delayed his recovery, but he's progressed well enough since then to be cleared to pitch in games. He'll be pitching Thursday for the first time in more than six weeks, so the right-hander will likely require at least a couple rehab starts before returning from the 15-day injured list.